English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live: Markets live: L&T, LIC in focus
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Tech Mahindra Q3 net profit down 5.3%: Check out what brokerages say about the stock

    Tech Mahindra: The revenue from operations came in at Rs 13,735 crore, rising 19.9 percent from Rs 11,450 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST
    Tech Mahindra

    Tech Mahindra

    Tech Mahindra share price will react to its December quarter results announced on January 30.

    Tech Mahindra  reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,297 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, down 5.3 percent. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 1,368 crore a year ago.

    Revenue from operations came in at Rs 13,735 crore, rising 19.9 percent from Rs 11,450 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the information technology services firm said in an exchange filing.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog