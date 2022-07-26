Tech Mahindra Q1 profit falls 25%: Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Tech Mahindra

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Tech Mahindra share price gained in the early trade on July 26 - a day after the company reported its June quarter earnings.

The IT services company on July 25 reported a 24.8 percent sequential decline in profit at 1,132 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 due to pressure in margin performance amid wage hikes and increase in travel and visa costs.

Its profit for the March-ended quarter stood at Rs 1,506 crore. The company’s profit dipped 16.4 percent on a year-on-year basis from Rs 1,353 crore achieved during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

Consolidated revenue for the June quarter came in at Rs 12,708 crore, a 4.9 percent growth from Rs 12,116 crore in the January – March 2022 period, Tech Mahindra said in its BSE filing.

The consolidated revenue for the quarter jumped 24.6 percent from Rs 10,198 crore achieved during the same period last year.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company after the June quarter earnings:

Sharekhan

TechM’s strong capabilities in 5G areas will help it to win more 5G deals across telecom ecosystems. However, the company’s exposure towards discretionary spends in engineering, experience design services, and network modernisation would remain vulnerable during recessionary times.

We continue to prefer TechM, given improving 5G deals in the telecom space, continued growth in the BPS and XDS businesses, good deal wins, and scope for margin improvement. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs 1,220.

JPMorgan

Foreign broking firm JPMorgan has kept 'overweight' rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 1,100 from Rs 1,200 per share.

The company reported good growth but margin was disappointed. The undemanding valuations keep US overweight, said JP Morgan.

It has raised revenue estimate by 1 percent but cut margin by 50 bps, reported CNBC-TV18.

Nomura

Brokerage house Nomura has maintained the 'buy' rating on the stock and cut the target to Rs 1,270 per share.

The growth was marginally better, but margin disappoints. However, strong revenue performance led by the broad-based growth, said Nomura.

The deal wins set the stage for strong growth in FY23. The margin is likely bottomed in Q1, and likely to improve in remaining FY23.

Nomura lowered the FY23-24 EPS estimates by 6-9 percent, reported CNBC-TV18.

Jefferies

Broking firm Jefferies has maintained hold rating on the stock with a target at Rs 1,070 per share. The revenue growth was slightly ahead of estimates.

The deal wins at $802 million was healthy and the pipeline remains robust.

The margin delivery has been weak and commentary of 14 percent exit margin in FY23 and 14 percent+ margin in FY24 seems optimistic.

The valuations are appealing, but with risks of consensus earnings downgrades, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 9:17am, Tech Mahindra was quoting at Rs 1,028.60, up Rs 12.05, or 1.19 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.