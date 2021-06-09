MARKET NEWS

TeamLease Services share price gains 7% as company turns profitable in Q4

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,884.10 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,630.30 on 06 April, 2021 and 02 July, 2020, respectively.

June 09, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST
 
 
TeamLease Services share price rose more than 7 percent intraday on June 9 after the company posted profit in the quarter ended March 2021.

The company has posted net profit of Rs 18.9 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 against loss of Rs 29.4 crore in a year ago period. Revenue was up at Rs 1,340.5 crore versus Rs 1,330.3 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 30.5 percent at Rs 26.1 crore against Rs 20 crore and margin was up at 1.9 percent versus 1.5 percent (YoY).

At 1 pm, TeamLease Services was quoting at Rs 3,661.20, up Rs 205.75, or 5.95 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 5.74 percent below its 52-week high and 124.57 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price jumped more than 100 percent in last one year.

“All of our businesses have surpassed pre-Covid levels with strong headcount growth in Q3 and Q4. This pandemic has given us an opportunity to strengthen our digitalization strategy and accelerate client partnership initiatives on productivity enhancement,” said Ashok Reddy, Managing Director, TeamLease Services.

“While the 2nd wave of Covid can marginally impact growth in the current quarter, we continue to play to the market opportunities in the long run,” he added.

The company board of directors approved the appointment of Mr. Mekin Maheshwari as an independent director (Additional) on the board of the company, for a term of 5 years, with effect from June 09, 2021, as per company release.
#Buzzing Stocks #TeamLease Services
first published: Jun 9, 2021 01:13 pm

