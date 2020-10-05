TCS stock price hits fresh high on share buyback plan

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,649.95, gained 5 percent in the early trade on October 5 as company board said it will consider share buyback.

The company board will meet later this week, on October 7, to consider a share buyback proposal.

"...the board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting to be held on October 7, 2020," the company informed the exchanges on October 4.

No other details of the buyback plan were disclosed.

In the said meeting board is also going to consider its financial results for the September quarter and declaration of a second interim dividend to the equity shareholders.

At 9:17 hrs Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 2,637.80, up Rs 115.05, or 4.56 percent on the BSE.