App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS slips 1% post Q3 show; Citi maintains sell rating

Brokerage house Citi has maintained sell rating on the stock and cut target to Rs 1,785 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was down 1.7 percent in the early trade on Friday on the back of Q3 numbers announced by the company on January 10.

The company has reported a 2.6 percent sequential growth in December quarter profit at Rs 8,105 crore, with constant currency revenue growth of 1.8 percent QoQ meeting analyst expectations on Thursday.

The bottomline growth was driven by other income (up 59 percent QoQ), but limited due to weak operational performance. The company had reported a profit at Rs 7,901 crore in quarter ended September 2018.

Revenue during the quarter grew by 1.3 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 37,338 crore in October-December quarter, the country's largest IT services exporter said in its filing.

related news

The year-on-year growth in profit was 24.1 percent, and revenue in constant currency terms increased by 12.1 percent YoY, the highest in 14 quarters.

Also Read - Should you buy, sell or hold the TCS stock after Q3 results?

Brokerage house Citi has maintained sell rating on the stock and cut target to Rs 1,785 per share.

Citi said that concern on profitable growth for company/sector remains, it said. Infosys’ earnings is the next key sector event. Overall, it is maintaining cautious stance on the sector.

At 09:17 hrs Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 1,866.50, down Rs 21.65, or 1.15 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 09:28 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.