TCS shares climb 2% after deal with QNB Group

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed more than 2 percent on BSE on September 25 after the IT company was picked for digitisation at QNB Group.

"QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has selected the TCS BaNCS Global Securities Platform to support the digital transformation of its capital markets operations," TCS said.

"The TCS BaNCS Global Securities Platform offers QNB a rich set of features to meet future performance needs, and rapid growth in channels, users, markets and applications," R Vivekanand, Co-Head, TCS Financial Solutions, said.

In a separate note on September 24, the company had announced the launch of the TCS BaNCS Cloud for asset servicing, which automates the servicing of all classes of assets across all markets, and is targeted at custodians, broker-dealers, asset managers, and investment and private banks.