Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS shares climb 2% after deal with QNB Group

In a separate note on September 24, the company had announced the launch of the TCS BaNCS Cloud for asset servicing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed more than 2 percent on BSE on September 25 after the IT company was picked for digitisation at QNB Group.

"QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has selected the TCS BaNCS Global Securities Platform to support the digital transformation of its capital markets operations," TCS said.

"The TCS BaNCS Global Securities Platform offers QNB a rich set of features to meet future performance needs, and rapid growth in channels, users, markets and applications," R Vivekanand, Co-Head, TCS Financial Solutions, said.

Close

In a separate note on September 24, the company had announced the launch of the TCS BaNCS Cloud for asset servicing, which automates the servicing of all classes of assets across all markets, and is targeted at custodians, broker-dealers, asset managers, and investment and private banks.

At 1320 hours, shares of TCS were trading at Rs 2,085.30, up 2.01 percent, at BSE.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 01:34 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #stocks

