MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

TCS share price trades in the green on partnership with South American airline Avianca

TCS will modernize Avianca’s IT infrastructure and build a new future-ready cloud-based digital core on Microsoft Azure, the company said in an exchange filing.

Moneycontrol News
September 09, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Consultancy Services share price was up half a percent at open on September 9 after Avianca, one of the leading airlines in South America, partnered with the IT firm to accelerate its journey to the cloud.

Tata Consultancy Services has been selected by Avianca, one of the leading airlines in South America, as a strategic partner in its cloud transformation journey. TCS will modernize Avianca’s IT infrastructure and build a new future-ready cloud-based digital core on Microsoft Azure, the company said in an exchange filing.

"Leveraging its deep domain knowledge of the airline industry and its extensive experience in successfully executing large transformation programs, TCS will help the airline migrate 129 core applications to the cloud and will also manage the new cloud estate," it said.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The IT major will leverage its proprietary automation tools and accelerators to drive this transformation, reducing the time-to-market and delivering superior business outcomes. These include TCS Cloud Counsel, a digitized cloud candidature assessment toolset, and TCS Cloud Mason which helps organizations rapidly define, design and deploy cloud foundational platforms, the company said.

Close

Related stories

The stock was trading at Rs 3,783.10, up Rs 9.00, or 0.24 percent at 09:21 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,799.00 and an intraday low of Rs 3,775.90.

Global research firm Citi has a sell rating on the stock with target at Rs 3,385 per share. The company is confident of double-digit growth in FY22. The management expects better growth for the next 3-5 years against last 5 years, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The brokerage firm expects margin to remain resilient in FY22 against FY21 adding that high valuation/expectations keep it at a sell rating.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #TCS
first published: Sep 9, 2021 09:40 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.