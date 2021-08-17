TCS share price hits fresh record high, market cap breaches Rs 13 lakh crore mark

live bse live

Technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price added over a percent in intraday trade on August 17. The stock hit a fresh record high of Rs 3,520 on the BSE and was trading at Rs 3,517.55, up Rs 45.80, or 1.32 percent.

The rise in share price pushed the market capitalisation of the IT firm beyond the Rs 13 lakh crore mark at Rs 13,00,604.96 crore.

According to an exchange filing by the company, the IT major was ranked among the top four supply chain service providers, as per HFS Research.

"TCS was ranked number one for breadth and depth of offerings and delivery excellence and among the top two for scale and experience, expertise, as well as strategy and vision," it said.

“Enterprises today are adapting to the fast-changing environment and reimagining their supply chains to achieve greater resilience, responsiveness, and agility. Embracing an AI-driven approach enables the realization of a digitally-enabled, purpose-led and future-fit supply chain that drives sustainability," said Dave Jordan, Global Head, Consulting & Services Integration at TCS.

"Our consulting-led collaborative approach, innovation, and industry-specific solutions that embed the ‘best of’ automation and intelligence represents a compelling value proposition for our clients. They hire us again and again because we drive business value," he added.

Saurabh Gupta, President at HFS Research, said, "Covid-19 accelerated the demise of linear supply chains and the emergence of supply networks that aspire to be resilient, adaptable, and purposeful. We assessed leading supply chain service providers across a rigorous series of innovation, execution, and voice of the customer criteria to understand who is best positioned to enable supply chains of the future."

TCS emerged as one of the top 10 players with its consulting-led and end-to-end supply chain services inspired by its Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM), he added.