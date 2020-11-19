PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Pro Masters Virtual :Watch Dr C K Narayan talk about
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS share price gains after shareholders approve buyback plan 6135011

The Company has fixed Saturday, November 28, 2020, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the buyback, it said.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price was up a percent at open on November 19 after the company set a record date of buyback plan.

Tata Consultancy Services, in its latest filings to exchanges, said that members of the Company have approved the Buyback by passing a special resolution through postal ballot.

"The Company has fixed Saturday, November 28, 2020, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the buyback," the company filing said.

Close

The stock was trading at Rs 2,654.20, up Rs 28.30, or 1.08 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,678.60 and an intraday low of Rs 2,630.

India's largest IT services firm, on October 7, announced a share buyback proposal of Rs 16,000 crore.

The board had approved a proposal to buy back up to 5,33,33,333 equity shares, being 1.42 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at Rs 3,000 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore (excluding taxes and related expenses).
First Published on Nov 19, 2020 09:59 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #TCS

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.