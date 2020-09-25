172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|tcs-share-price-gains-3-on-partnership-with-maurices-5882641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS share price gains 3% on partnership with Maurices

TCS will help maurices build a brand-new data analytics platform with extensive reporting features.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price gained 3 percent in early trade on September 25 after the company partnered with Maurices, a fashion-apparel retail chain.

It is the top gainer on the BSE Sensex and is trading 5.38 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 2,554.

The company partnered with Maurices, a women’s fashion-apparel retail chain in the US and Canada, to help create a new flexible and scalable IT landscape for the latter.

TCS as its digital transformation partner will help build its greenfield IT ecosystem that will optimize more than 200 existing applications and software components in the next 17 months of their transformational journey, the company said in the release.

TCS will help Maurices strategise, create and operationalise the new scalable, secure and future-proof architecture for the underlying IT infrastructure, security layer, and a new application stack, as well as remediate its technical debt.

In addition, TCS will help Maurices build a brand-new data analytics platform with extensive reporting features.

At 09:41 hrs, Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 2,415.50, up Rs 84, or 3.60 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 10:06 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Consultancy Services

