MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Learn about financing for FPOs on Commodity ki Paathshala on January 5, 2021 at 5 pm . Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

TCS share price crosses RS 3,000 mark; stock among top gainers

TCS' market capitalisation now stands at Rs 1,136,109.52 crore.

January 04, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price crossed Rs 3,000 mark to hit a new 52-week high of Rs 3,043.90. The company is going to announce its third-quarter numbers on January 8.

The share price gained more than 3 percent and is among the top gainers on the BSE Sensex and Nifty indices. Its market capitalisation now stands at Rs 1,136,109.52 crore.

Broking house Prabhudas Lilladher expect modest 77 bps decline in margins to 25.4 percent on account of wage hike from October 1, 2020. As there is no other increasing cost item, it expects a positive surprise in margins.

Broking house believes that IT services companies will post robust quarter led by a strong recovery in key verticals, added revenue tailwinds from sustained deal wins, strong momentum in digital spends and lower than expected furloughs.

It expects consensus to revise their revenue growth estimates, as deal wins across the pack are very strong and European geography will outperform in coming quarters.

Close

Related stories

TCS will post a strong deal win number due to Deutsche and Prudential Financial deal wins, it added.

BSE IT index gained over 2 percent led by the Ramco Systems, Zen Technologies, 3i Infotech and Trigyn Technologies.

tcsAt 14:53 hrs, Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,027.70, up Rs 99.45, or 3.40 percent on the BSE.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #TCS
first published: Jan 4, 2021 03:15 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.