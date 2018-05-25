App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2018 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS hits fresh record high with market cap of Rs 7 lakh crore

The stock also touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,674.00.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A month after hitting market cap of USD 100 billion, Tata Consultancy Services on Friday hit a record Rs 7 lakh crore m-cap. The stock also touched a fresh 52-week high.

The stock also touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,674.00.

Shares of information technology companies have witnessed a huge surge this year, largely on the back of a weaker rupee. The BSE Information Technology and Nifty IT indices are up 19-20 percent so far in this year. A weakening rupee is seen to be as a benefit for export-facing companies as it ensures better revenues for such firms.

2018-05-24

related news

The Indian currency has also had a weak run in this year so far, touching 68/USD levels in this year.

In 2018, TCS stock has managed to soar 36 percent, while its rival Infosys has risen 18 percent.

Also Read: How TCS displaced Infosys as the bellwether of India's IT sector

TCS was in the news last month after it created history when its market cap surpassed the sentimental USD 100-billion mark. In doing so, TCS also beat US-listed rival Accenture's market capitalisation of $98 billion.

The IT firm had become a USD 25-billion company in 2010 and hasn’t looked back since. It crossed the USD 50-billion mark in 2013 and then the USD 75-billion figure a year later.

At 09:51 hrs Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,663.05, up Rs 58.25, or 1.62 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 3,674.00 and an intraday low of Rs 3,619.00.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Stocks in News #TCS

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.