Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS gains 1% on order win from Solidarity Bahrain

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gained 1.2 percent intraday Wednesday as company gets order from Solidarity Bahrain.

Solidarity Bahrain B.S.C., a leading insurance provider in Bahrain, has selected TCS BaNCS as its core platform for digitally transforming its property and casualty and takaful group life insurance businesses.

As part of this digital transformation, Solidarity Bahrain will replace its existing core policy administration system with a comprehensive solution that can not only support existing operations but also power its future growth.

"TCS BaNCS' comprehensive and integrated capabilities will help Solidarity Bahrain differentiate itself in a Business 4.0 world and achieve its growth and transformation objectives," said Venkateshwaran Srinivasan, Vice President and Head, TCS Financial Solutions.

At 12:31 hrs Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 2,066, up Rs 21.65, or 1.06 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,273.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,391.15 on 01 October, 2018 and 26 March, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.08 percent below its 52-week high and 48.56 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 12:37 pm

