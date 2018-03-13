App
Mar 13, 2018 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS falls 6% after Tata Sons offloads stake via block deal

About 3.1 crore shares worth Rs 8,992 crore traded on NSE & BSE at an average price of Rs 2,892 through a block deal.

Tata Consultancy Services shares fell nearly 6 percent on Tuesday after a block deal in opening trade. Reports suggest promoter Tata Sons may have offloaded stake in the company.

About 3.1 crore shares worth Rs 8,992 crore traded on NSE & BSE at an average price of Rs 2,892 through the block deal.

At 09:45 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 2,897.00, down Rs 155.15, or 5.08 percent amid heavy volumes on the BSE.

Tata Sons, the promoter of major operating companies of the Tata group, was planning to raise around Rs 8,200 crore by selling stake in the IT major, the PTI said quoting investment banking sources.

Tata Sons was looking to sell around 2.83 crore shares amounting to about 1.48 percent stake in TCS, the sources added.

After the proposed share sale, Tata Sons' holding in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) would come down to around 72 percent from 73.52 percent as on December, 2017.

The sources said Tata Sons intends to use the proceeds from the share sale to reduce debt in the group's telecom arm Tata Teleservices which has debt of around Rs 40,000 crore.

Last year in October, Tata Group had agreed to sell its loss-making mobile telephony business to Bharti Airtel on "a debt-free cash-free basis".

