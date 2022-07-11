TCS after Q1 Earnings | What should investors do: Buy, sell or hold the stock?

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price shed 2 percent in the early trade on July 11 after the company reported its June quarter earnings.

The IT services major on July 8 said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2022 increased 5.21 percent to Rs 9,478 crore, compared to Rs 9,008 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the profit declined 4.51 percent.

Revenue from operations during the quarter came in at Rs 52,758 crore, which was 16.17 percent higher from the year-ago quarter and 4.28 percent from the previous quarter.

The company said its constant currency (cc) revenue growth was at 15.5 percent year-on-year (YoY). Operating margin was at 23.1 percent, registering a contraction of 2.4 percent YoY.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company after the June quarter earnings:

Prabhudas Lilladher

We cut EPS by 4.2 percent/2.1 percent due to (1) margin cuts of 100bps/20bps for FY23/24 given (a) sharp decline in Q1 margins, (b) headwinds of onsite wage inflation, and travel costs likely to persist, and (2) cut in FY24 revenue, as we believe demand will normalize amidst worsening macro especially in Europe.

We continue to value TCS on 28x FY24 EPS and arrive at target price of Rs 3,607 (earlier Rs 3683).

The company is currently trading at 28.8x/25.4x on FY23/24 EPS of 113.3/128.8 with revenue/EPS CAGR of 8.7 percent/10.9 percent over FY22-24E. Maintain ‘Accumulate’.

Motilal Oswal

Increase in interest rates, slow economic growth, and elevated geo-political tensions have impacted the macro environment and raised concerns over IT spends.

Given TCS' size, order book, and exposure to long duration orders, and portfolio, it is well positioned to withstand the weakening macro environment and ride on the anticipated industry growth.

TCS has consistently maintained its market leadership position and shown best-in-class execution. It allows the company to maintain its industry-leading margin and demonstrate superior return ratios.

We maintain our positive stance on TCS. Our target price of Rs 3,730 implies 28x FY24E EPS, with a 14 percent upside potential. We reiterate our Buy rating.

HDFC Securities

TCS delivered an in-line performance and key forward looking commentary included the following: (1) horizon-1 to continue to be near-term volume driver; (2) stronger demand environment in NorthAm (vs. Europe); (3) increased volume of vendor consolidation/multi-service deals; and (4) margin trajectory to improve (Q4FY23 margins to reach Q4FY22 level).

Our target price of Rs 3,620 is based on 28x FY24E EPS with EPS CAGR at 11% over FY22-24E (vs. 5Y average of 25x and 8 percent EPS CAGR) and supported by FCF/payout yield of 4/3%; maintain ADD on TCS.

Citi

Brokerage house Citi has kept sell rating on the stock with a target at Rs 3,015 per share and its see downgrades going ahead.

The company struggle to justify premium valuations of 30x FY23e in a tough macro.

Citi has lowered the estimates by 0-2 percent & also lowered multiple to 26x, reported CNBC-TV18.

Credit Suisse

Research house Credit Suisse has downgraded the stock to neutral from overweight and cut the target to Rs 3,275 from Rs 4,350 per share.

The Q1 was in-line with revenue but miss on margin; meanwhile outlook beyond FY23 unclear.

It is not seeing any demand pushback from clients and refrained from commenting on the demand beyond FY23, said research house.

The company expects growth to be driven by North America in next 3-4 quarters, while recessionary impact is expected to be low there in N America versus UK/Europe.

Credit Suisse cut FY23-25 EPS estimates by 3-10 percent, reported CNBC-TV18.

Bernstein

Bernstein has remained with outperform rating on the stock with a target at Rs 3,840 per share.

The demand remains steady & deal closures /pipeline remains strong.

Broking house cut FY23/24 EPS estimates by 0.5/0.4 percent to factor in margin miss, reported CNBC-TV18.

Goldman Sachs

Brokerage house Goldman Sachs has kept buy rating on the stock with a target at Rs 3,678 per share.

The Q1 was in-line as focus on chasing demand remains intact. The orderbook & employee headcount slowed down sequentially, indicating slowdown ahead.

The management continued to reiterate strong demand outlook, reported CNBC-TV18.

JPMorgan

Research firm JPMorgan has kept underweight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,800 per share. The results & margin trajectory don't stand up to burden of valuations.

The Q1 print underwhelming with in-line revenue with 60 bps margin miss.

JPMorgan see sustained margin pressures in FY23 from supply challenges and expect revenue headwinds in H2 as macro concerns materialize.

It see company’s margin below 25 percent for foreseeable future and cut margin estimate by 30 bps & earnings by 2-3 percent over FY23-25, reported CNBC-TV18.

Nomura

Brokerage house Nomura has kept reduce rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,910 per share as Q1 results miss on all fronts

The company facing brunt of weakening growth and margin headwinds, while orderbook showing signs of flattening.

The growth to lag Infosys, Nomura has lowered FY23-24 EPS estimates by 1.4-2.5 percent, reported CNBC-TV18.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley has kept equal-weight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 3,900 per share.

The Q1 miss on topline & margin will drive consensus estimates lower by 3-4 percent. The macro uncertainty will be an overhang on valuation multiples.

The margin recovery to 25 percent+ would be gradual, reported CNBC-TV18.

Kotak Institutional Equities

Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained add rating on the stock with a target at Rs 3,400 per share as the Q1 was in-line quarter with CC revenue growth of 3.5 percent, QoQ.

The margin decline sharper than expected as it is has bottomed out in our view and will likely improve from here.

The deal wins modest but June is not the best quarter for deal wins. The demand could potentially slow in the future, while company will gain share from peers, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 9:18am, Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,179.80, down Rs 85.05, or 2.61 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.