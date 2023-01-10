 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

TCS after 10.98% spike in Q3 net: Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Jan 10, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST

The consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 58,229 crore, up 19.11 percent against Rs 48,885 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares will be in focus today after the company released its December quarter (Q3FY23) earnings a day before.

Tata Consultancy Services on January 9 reported a 10.98 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 10,883 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23). The company had posted a profit of Rs 9,806 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 58,229 crore, up 19.11 percent against Rs 48,885 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

In constant currency terms, the revenue rose 13.5 percent year-on-year (YoY), the company said, adding that growth was led by North America and thre UK, which rose 15.4 percent on-year. Operating margin stood at 24.5 percent -contracting by 0.5 percent YoY. Net margin came in at 18.6 percent.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company after the December quarter earnings: