TCPL Packaging rallies 4% on new plant

Shares of TCPL Packaging rallied more than 4 percent intraday on March 29 after the cardboard manufacturer commenced commercial production at a new unit situated in Kundaim, Goa.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 610 and 52-week low of Rs 346.35 on 4 April 2018 and 19 February 2019, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 38.77 percent below its 52-week high and 7.84 percent above its 52-week low.
At 14:18 hrs, TCPL Packaging was quoting at Rs 373.50, up 4.4 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 02:46 pm