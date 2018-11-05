App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCNS Clothing gains 9% on strong Q2 nos; Citi maintains buy with target of Rs 780

Citi has maintained buy on TCNS Clothing with target of Rs 780, it see a potential upside of 27 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of TCNS Clothing gained 9 percent intraday Monday as company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company's Q2 net profit increased by 64 percent at Rs 41.22 crore against Rs 25.11 crore in a year ago period. Revenue was up at Rs 320.5 crore against Rs 266.4 crore.

Citi has maintained buy on TCNS Clothing with target of Rs 780, it see a potential upside of 27 percent.

According to Citi, strong margins offset weak SSSG. Management says demand is improving and Q3 revenues should see a strong uptick.

Expect margin expansion with SSSG improving into festive season.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 724.50 and 52-week low Rs 515 on 30 July, 2018 and 08 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.8 percent below its 52-week high and 22.68 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:00 hrs TCNS Clothing Co was quoting at Rs 631.80, up Rs 19.45, or 3.18 percent.

For more market news,click here 
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 02:11 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.