Tax raids on firms emerge as latest headache for investors

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST

Real estate firm Sobha Ltd became the latest firm to find itself under the taxman's scrutiny, adding to investors' woes. The stock tumbled over 5 percent to Rs 493 on Wednesday after the company informed the exchanges about the tax department’s action.

In most cases, the share prices of these companies have not regained the pre-IT raid levels.

As if the global banking crisis, financial market turmoil and suspense over Fed chair Jerome Powell’s next move wasn’t enough, equity investors have a new problem to contend with -- tax surveys on companies suspected of violations.

Real estate developer Sobha Ltd became the latest firm to find itself on the government’s radar after the income tax department carried out searches on its registered office and other premises.

Last week, Cipla dived 2.5 percent to hit its 52-week low of Rs 858.15 after the pharma major came under the lens of the income-tax department over potential tax violation and tax avoidance, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.