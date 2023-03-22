Tax raids on firms emerge as latest headache for investors

In most cases, the share prices of these companies have not regained the pre-IT raid levels.

As if the global banking crisis, financial market turmoil and suspense over Fed chair Jerome Powell’s next move wasn’t enough, equity investors have a new problem to contend with -- tax surveys on companies suspected of violations.

Real estate developer Sobha Ltd became the latest firm to find itself on the government’s radar after the income tax department carried out searches on its registered office and other premises.

The stock tumbled over 5 percent to Rs 493 on Wednesday after the company informed the exchanges about the tax department’s action.

Last week, Cipla dived 2.5 percent to hit its 52-week low of Rs 858.15 after the pharma major came under the lens of the income-tax department over potential tax violation and tax avoidance, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The tax department was investigating alleged wrong claims made by the drug company worth Rs 400 crore under Section 80-IA as well as alleged wrongful deductions worth Rs 1,300 crore claimed for Research and Development, the report stated.

On the same day, shares of Exxaro Tiles cracked over 1 percent after the company said the GST department had conducted a search operation at its Vadodara-based plant.

“The Superintendent (Preventive) official of the GST department conducted search at the company’s plant… in context of inspection of books of accounts of the company,” it said in a regulatory filing.

“There was no seizure of any articles or documents during the search operation. The search operation concluded on March 13, 2023.”

Other corporates which have come under the taxman’s scrutiny in recent times include Edelweiss Group, Uflex as well as some asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) and realty firms.

Uflex had plummeted 15 percent to nearly two-year lows of Rs 365 on February 27 after income tax authorities reportedly carried out raids at over 70 locations affiliated with the company.

As per a PTI report, fraudulent transactions worth Rs 500 crore were unearthed, and two premises belonging to the company in Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Shahdara in Delhi were sealed.

Uflex had also denied allegations of fraudulent transactions.

“Uflex vehemently denies the authenticity of any such information and these can be best described as frivolous and baseless. It is relevant to add that even in the similar search carried out in the year 2014, media had gone on record to state huge discovery of huge unaccounted income at Uflex Limited, which was absolutely untrue and in the final reassessment by the IT dept, nothing of such sort was found,” it had said in a filing on March 1, 2023.

The companies, meanwhile, have denied any wrongdoing and said they are extending full cooperation to the authorities.