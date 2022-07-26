Tatva Chintan slumps 6% on poor Q1; analysts cut estimates

live bse live

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem share price tanked more than 6 percent in the morning trade on July 26, a day after the chemical maker said its revenue, profits and margins dropped year on year during the quarter ended June.

At 10 am, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem was trading 6 percent down at Rs 2,250 on the BSE.

The firm said revenue from operations for the quarter was Rs 88.4 crore, down 17 percent. EBITDA (excluding other income) for the quarter was Rs 15.2 crore, down 42 percent, while the EBIDTA margin was at 17 percent against 25 percent in Q1FY22.

Net Profit for the quarter came in at Rs 9.8 crore, down 58 percent.

Tatva Chintan said Structure Directing Agents (SDAs) comprised only 7 percent of the revenue during Q1FY23, a fall of 89 percent YoY basis.

SDAs are the key building blocks for manufacturing high-precision zeolite which is used in automotive emission control, petrochemicals, continuous flow chemistry, etc.

“As far as SDAs are concerned, a large part of Tatva Chintan’s SDA demand currently is coming from auto emission-control applications. The ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips availability is leading to a subdued demand for SDAs, which has led to muted demand of SDAs,” the company said.

JM Financials said the quarter has been impacted by Chinese lockdowns.

It cut its target multiple to 36 times Sep’24 expected EPS (vs 40 times Mar’24 expected EPS) mainly on account of a lower growth profile offered compared to other players despite having a relatively lower scale.

The Mumbai-based broker said its Sep’23 target price is now at Rs 2,400 (from Mar’23 target of Rs 2,530 earlier). It continues to maintain "hold" amid weak SDA demand and limited capacity till Dec’22.

