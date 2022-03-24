Tatas-backed Nelco locked in 5% upper circuit after strategic agreement with Omnispace

NELCO

Tatas-backed satellite services firm Nelco's share price locked in five percent upper circuit on March 24 after the company announced a cooperation agreement with Omnispace to enable and distribute 5G non-terrestrial network direct-to-device satellite services.

The pact will expand 5G throughout India and South Asia and focus on 5G direct-to-device communications using Omnispace’s global NGSO satellite network across various market segments, Nelco said in its press release.

At 14:36 hrs NELCO was quoting at Rs 678.60, up Rs 32.30 or 5 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 968.55 and a 52-week low of Rs 178.85 on 19 October 2021 and 19 April 2021 respectively.

Currently, it is trading 29.94 percent below its 52-week high and 279.42 percent above its 52-week low.