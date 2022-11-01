English
    Tata Steel shares to be in focus after Q2 profit plummets 87%

    Consolidated revenue remained flat with a marginal decline of one percent year-on-year to Rs 59,878 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 01, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST
    Tata Steel will remain in focus today after the company on October 31 reported an 87 percent on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,514 crore for the September quarter. Tata Steel's profit declined 80 percent sequentially.

    Consolidated revenue remained flat with a marginal decline of 1 percent year-on-year to Rs 59,878 crore. It was down 6 percent on-quarter.

    Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company after the September quarter earnings:

    CLSA 

    We have downgraded the stock to 'sell' and cut the target price to Rs 90 from Rs 110 per share.

    The Q2 was below estimates as a weak India offset strong Europe. CLSA expects the Indian margin to improve but see meaningful downside to European profitability and also see downside risks to Indian steel prices as they are at 12-16 percent premiums to import parity.

    The broking house cut the FY23-25 EBITDA estimate by 18-25 percent on lower profitability (largely in Europe), reported CNBC-TV18

    Motilal Oswal

    The stock is currently trading at 4.8x FY23 EV/EBITDA and 1x P/B. We believe the stock is fully valued given the current steel prices outlook globally.

    We do not expect any sharp increase in steel prices in the near term while increase in coking coal prices remain a concern for the margins in 4QFY23.

    We maintain our 'neutral' rating on Tata Steel with an SoTP-based Target Price of Rs 91.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 08:18 am
