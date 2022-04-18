Tata Steel share price rises 2% on proposal for sub-division of equity shares

Tata Steel share price rose 2 percent intraday on April 18 as the company plans sub-division of its equity shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of Tata Steel will be held on May 3 to consider the share sub-division and take on record the audited standalone and unaudited consolidated financial statements and results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, according to a press release issued by the company.

The Board will also recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, on that day.

The company plans a sub-division of its equity shares having a face value of Rs 10 each, in such manner as may be determined by the board of directors, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the company, the statement said.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At 9:40am, Tata Steel was quoting at Rs 1,339.60, up Rs 20.35, or 1.54 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,534.60 and a 52-week low of Rs 854.90 on August 16, 2021 and April 19, 2021, respectively. Currently, it is trading 12.71 percent below its 52-week high and 56.7 percent above its 52-week low.