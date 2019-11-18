Tata Steel share price gains 3% after exiting NatSteel Vina

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 610 and 52-week low of Rs 320.30 on November 14, 2018 and October 9, 2019, respectively.
Tata Steel share price gained 3 percent intraday on November 18 after the company completed stake sale in NatSteel Vina Co Ltd (NSV).
NatSteel Holdings Pte Ltd. (NSH), a step-down subsidiary of Tata Steel, signed an agreement with the Vietnam-based Thai Hung Trading joint stock company to divest its entire equity stake held in NSV (56.5 percent).
NSH has concluded the sale of equity shares in NSV and NSV ceases to be a related party to NSH, the company said.
S&P revised the company's rating outlook to stable from positive, reported CNBC-TV18.
At 1037 hours, Tata Steel was quoting at Rs 404.90, up Rs 10.50, or 2.66 percent, on the BSE.The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 610 and 52-week low of Rs 320.30 on November 14, 2018 and October 9, 2019, respectively.It is trading 33.52 percent below its 52-week high and 26.6 percent above its 52-week low.