Tata Steel Q4 profit takes 84% dent but outshines estimates: Here's what brokerages say

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

Tata Steel's Q4 revenue from operations came in at Rs 62,962 crore, down 9.2 percent from Rs 69,323 crore in the year-ago period. Analysts had pegged revenue at Rs 58,962 crore

A strong performance by India operations helped Tata Steel beat Street estimates on all fronts. Although Q4 net profit dropped 84 percent to Rs 1,566 crore, it was higher than the analyst expectation of Rs 955 crore.

Revenue from operations for Tata Steel came in at Rs 62,962 crore, down 9.2 percent from Rs 69,323 crore a year ago. The analysts had pegged the revenue at Rs 58,962 crore. Operating margins at 11.5 percent was also higher than the estimate of 9.8 percent.

