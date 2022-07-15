English
    Tata Steel Long Products tanks 3% after Rs 331-crore loss in June quarter

    A subsidiary of Tata Steel, Tata Steel Long Products is one of India's largest integrated special steel and merchant direct reduced iron (sponge iron) players

    July 15, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

    Shares of Tata Steel Long Products slumped over 3 percent on July 15 after the company posted a surprise net loss of Rs 331.09 crore in the quarter ended June, thanks to higher expenses. The company had a profit of Rs 331.60 in the year-ago period.

    This was despite its total income rose 24.78 percent to Rs 2,154.78 crore from Rs 1,726.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.

    The company’s expenses almost doubled to Rs 2,489.58 crore from Rs 1,282.59 crore in the same period a year ago.

    As of 9.30am, the stock traded at Rs 585 on BSE.

    A subsidiary of Tata Steel, Tata Steel Long Products, is one of India's largest integrated special steel and merchant direct reduced iron (sponge iron) players.

    Through the company, Tata Steel recently completed the acquisition of Odisha-based steel mill Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL) for a consideration amount of Rs 12,000 crore. The acquisition will add capacity of Tata Steel Long Products by 1 million tonne per annum (MTPA).
