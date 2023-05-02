 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Steel gains ahead of Q4 results. Here's what brokerages expect

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

Motilal Oswal expects EBITDA/tonne to improve to $115 from $69 in the last quarter, however still lower than $249 in Q4 FY22

Tata Steel will report its results on May 2 after market hours

Tata Steel shares opened higher on May 2, ahead of the steel major's Q4 earnings report later in the day. The company's net profit is expected to drop over 91 percent year-on-year to Rs 955 crore due to weak performance in the Europe business, as per brokerages. However, India business performance is expected to be strong.

At 9:25 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 108.60 on the NSE, higher by 0.7 percent from the previous close.

Tata Steel's revenue from operations is expected to fall 13 percent YoY to Rs 60,458 crore in the quarter gone by. "We estimate Europe to report EBITDA loss of US $111/ton led by weak demand resulting in adverse product mix partly offset sequentially moderating costs," said Kotak Institutional Equities in a report.