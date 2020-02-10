Tata Steel falls 5% on weak Q3 show; brokerages maintain buy

Tata Steel share price declined 5.5 percent intraday on February 10 after the company reported a weak set of numbers in the quarter ended December 2019.

The company on February 7 reported a loss of Rs 1,229 crore for the December quarter of FY20 against a profit of Rs 1,753 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 3,302 crore in Q2FY20.

Consolidated EBITDA for the said quarter came at Rs 3,659 crore against Rs 6,726 crore YoY and Rs 3,893 crore QoQ. EBITDA margin came in at 10.2 percent, down 710 bps YoY against 17.3 percent.

EBITDA per tonne stood at Rs 5,003 crore against Rs 10,404 crore in Q3FY20 and Rs 5,963 crore QoQ.

Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 550 per share

The research house believes the worst is behind though the recovery in Europe may not be immediate.

Citi remains positive in the medium term and feels that the stock may be volatile pending visibility on the duration of disruption in China.

It cut FY20 EBITDA estimates by 17 percent & tweak FY21-22 marginally.

Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 560 from Rs 600 per share

The company miss on adjusted earnings, led by Rs 100 crore EBITDA loss at Europe. The domestic margin should recover from Q4 due to a surge in prices, while cost reduction initiatives in Europe are taking longer to yield results, said Kotak Institutional Equities.

It expect cash breakeven in Europe only from H2FY21 and cut EBITDA estimates by 14%/8% for FY20/21.

The company is prudently delaying growth capex to contain leverage, it added

At 09:49 hrs Tata Steel was quoting at Rs 451.95, down Rs 19.00, or 4.03 percent on the BSE.