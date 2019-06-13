Tata Sponge Iron gains 2% as board approves right issue of Rs 1,650cr

Share price of Tata Sponge Iron rose more than 2 percent intraday Thursday after company board approved the rights issue of the equity shares.

The company board approved the issuance of 3,30,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, on a rights basis, not exceeding an amount of Rs 1,650 crores.

The rights entitlement ratio is 15:7 i.e. 15 equity shares for every 7 equity shares held by eligible equity shareholders of the company.

The record date is fixed as June 25, 2019 and issue price is set at Rs 500 per equity share.

Issue opens on July 2 and closes on July 16, 2019.