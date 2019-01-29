App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Power slips 3% on weak Q3 nos; Citi maintains neutral with target Rs 77

The company's consolidated net profit was down 78 percent at Rs 126.7 crore against Rs 591 crore in a year ago period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Tata Power Company slipped 3.3 percent intraday Tuesday after company posted weak numbers for the quarter ended December 2018.

Revenue of the company was up 21 percent at Rs 7,706 crore versus Rs 6,360.2 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA rose 34.8 percent at Rs 1,601 crore, while margin was at 20.8 percent.

According to Citi, the company's Q3 net loss is primarily on weak coal business and widening losses for Mundra. It maintained neutral rating on the stock with a target at Rs 77 per share.

CLSA has maintained buy call on the stock, while cut target to Rs 90 from Rs 96 per share.

The improvement in leverage is to be the key driver for EPS growth from FY20, while its lowers EPS by 12%-14% over FY19-20 given pressure on ASPs, it added.

At 10:10 hrs Tata Power Company was quoting at Rs 69.90, down Rs 0.90, or 1.27 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 29, 2019 10:14 am

