Tata Power shares hit 52-week high after CCI clears acquisition of stakes in 3 Odisha power utilities

Tata Power Company share jumped over 12 percent intraday on June 9 after CCI cleared Tata Power's acquisition of stakes in three Odisha power utilities.

Tata Power Company's proposed purchase of 51 percent stake each in three power utilities in Odisha has been cleared by fair trade regulator CCI. The company is to buy the stakes in Western Electricity Supply Company of Odisha (WESCO), Southern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Ltd (SOUTHCO) and Central Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Ltd (CESCO).

The deal comes after separate competitive bidding processes initiated by the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The stock was trading at Rs 131.75, up Rs 14.75, or 12.61 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 132.50. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 132.50 and an intraday low of Rs 119.

The scrip also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 4.51 times and was trading with volumes of 12,528,731 shares, compared to its five day average of 4,063,111 shares, an increase of 208.35 percent.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.