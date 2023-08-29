Tata Power shares gain after subsidiary signs 4.4-MW solar plant deal

Tata Power Company

Shares of Tata Power Company gained in the early trade on August 29 after the company's subsidiary signed an agreement for 4.4-MW AC Group Captive Solar Plant.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of the company, signed a Group Captive Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) for 4.4 MW AC with the ANAND Group.

Under this agreement, TPREL will facilitate the generation of 10 million units of clean energy through renewable sources.

With this addition, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reaches 7,787 MW, including 3,655 MW projects under various stages of implementation and its operational capacity is 4,132 MW, which includes 3,139 MW solar and 993 MW wind.

Previously, Tata Power and the ANAND Group collaborated for a 10.1-MW Solar PV park power project, located in Maharashtra.

On August 24, Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited (TPEVCSL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Group, has entered into a significant partnership with Zoomcar, a prominent car-sharing platform, aimed at facilitating widespread electric vehicle (EV) adoption and delivering a seamless and user-friendly charging experience to EV users across the nation.

TPREL is a developer of renewable energy projects (including solar, wind, hybrid, round-the-clock, peak, floating solar, and storage systems including battery storage) that it owns, operates, and maintains. It also offers comprehensive green energy solutions for rural and urban areas like turnkey, EPC and O&M solutions for various business segments like utility-scale projects, solar rooftop, and solar pump systems.

At 9:50am, Tata Power Company was quoting at Rs 248.00, up Rs 3.00, or 1.22 percent on the BSE.