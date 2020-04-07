Tata Power share price jumps 5% on bagging Rs 1,730-crore NTPC project

The share price of Tata Power Company jumped 5 percent intraday on April 7 after the company got a Rs 1,730-crore project from NTPC.

Tata Power Solar Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, received the Letter of Award to build the 300 MW CPSU-II for NTPC at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,730.16 crore.

The commercial operation date (COD) for this grid-connected solar photovoltaic project is September 2021. The order book of Tata Power Solar now stands at around Rs 8,541 crore, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

"It is projects like these which demonstrate the trust in Tata Power’s project management and execution skills. This order is a motivation for us to continue focusing on delivering the best to our customers, as per their expectations," Tata Power CEO & MD Praveer Sinha said.

The stock, which slipped 28 percent in the last month, was quoting at Rs 31.70, up Rs 1.50, or 4.97 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 31.80 and an intraday low of Rs 30.80.