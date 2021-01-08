MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Tata Power share price hits 52-week high on acquiring stake in 2 companies

With this takeover, the company’s distribution circles will expand to the western (TPWODL) and southern part (TPSODL) of Odisha with a geographical spread of more than 47,000 sq km.

Moneycontrol News
January 08, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Power touched a 52-week high of Rs 84.60, gaining over 3 percent in the early trade on January 8 after the company acquired 51 percent stake each in TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL).

Th company acquired the stake in TPSODL for a consideration of Rs 127.50 crore and TPWODL for Rs 255 crore. GRIDCO Limited (GRIDCO) will hold the remaining 49% equity stake in both companies.

With this takeover, the company’s distribution circles will expand to the western (TPWODL) and southern part (TPSODL) of Odisha, with a geographical spread of more than 47,000 sq km each.

It will manage a network of more than 100,000 CKT KMs each for a licence period of 25 years.

With the inclusion of two additional distribution utilities, Tata Power expands its consumer base to 9.5 million from the present base of 5.2 million across Mumbai, New Delhi, Central part of Odisha and Ajmer.

Close

Related stories

“It is a proud moment for us as we have ushered in the new year by commencing operations in WESCO and SOUTHCO in the State of Odisha. We are committed to provide reliable, affordable and quality power supply along with superior customer service. We are thankful to the Odisha Government and OERC for giving us this opportunity and reaffirm Tata Power’s commitment of ‘Lighting up Lives’ for the people of Odisha,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

Also, the company received a Letter of Award from Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) on January 6, 2021 to develop a 110 MW solar project.

tata power

At 0951 hours, Tata Power Company was quoting at Rs 83.55, up Rs 1.70, or 2.08 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Power
first published: Jan 8, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.