Tata Power gains on collaboration for 9 MWp solar project in Uttarakhand

Tata Power Company: Subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 9MWp on campus solar plant with Tata Motors' Pantnagar plant in Uttarakhand. This solar plant will be the largest on campus solar facility in Uttarakhand. The project will be commissioned within 6 months from the PPA execution date.

The share price of Tata Power gained nearly a percent in early trade on August 21

This solar plant will be the largest on-campus solar facility in the state, the company said. The project will be commissioned within six months from the PPA execution date and will utilise both rooftop and ground-mounted units for installation.

In an earlier partnership, TPREL and Tata Motors successfully established a 7-MWp solar project at the Pantnagar manufacturing facility. As a result, Tata Motors Pantnagar plant’s combined solar capacity now stands at 16 MWp.

The solar plants will generate 224 lakh units annually, which will meet nearly 60 percent of their annualised requirement.

According to Tata Power, TPREL's total renewable capacity is likely to reach 7,783 MW, with 3,651 MW of projects now in various phases of development. According to the company, its current operational capacity is 4,132 MW, made up of 993 MW from various sources and 3,139 MW of solar electricity.

Tata Power has reported 29 percent jump in its June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 1,140.97 crore and revenue increased by 1.5 percent at Rs 14,982.55 crore.

At 9:45am, The Tata Power Company was quoting at Rs 241.25, up Rs 1.90, or 0.79 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 251.00 and a 52-week low of Rs 182.45 on September 7, 2022 and March 28, 2023, respectively. The stock is trading 3.88 percent below its 52-week high and 32.23 percent above its 52-week low.