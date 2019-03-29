Tata Power gains 3% on Brihanmumbai Electric agreement

Tata Power rose more than 3 percent intraday on March 29 on the back of Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking.

The company in its BSE release said that the 5-year agreement, penned from April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2024, will see 676.69 MW of power supplied from the company's Trombay Thermal and hydro plants.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 89.50 and 52-week low of Rs 59.90 on 2 May 2018 and 9 October 2018, respectively.

At 1116 hrs, Tata Power was quoting Rs 73.90, up 3.5 percent on the BSE.