Tata Power gains nearly 3% as Morgan Stanley raises target price

Tata Power Company

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Tata Power share price gained nearly 3 percent intraday to Rs 236.75 on February 16 after foreign research house Morgan Stanley raised the target price.

Research firm Morgan Stanley has maintained an equal-weight rating on Tata Power and raised the target price to Rs 228 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

The key catalyst to watch is the valuation ascribed to green businesses and terms being agreed upon for Mundra resolution, said the research firm.

The earnings have been revised by 2 percent, -6 percent & 10 percent for F22-24, it added.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Tata Power on February 9 reported a 71.6 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 425.8 crore for the quarter ended December.

The power generator reported a 43.6 percent on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 10,913.1 crore.

The company's cost of power purchase jumped sharply in the reported quarter to Rs 3,631.7 crore from Rs 1,802.3 crore. Similarly, transmission charges more than doubled on-year to Rs 250 crore.

Growth in topline was led by transmission business, which reported an 83.5 percent year-on-year rise in revenues to Rs 7,125.7 crore.

At 11:32 hrs Tata Power Company was quoting at Rs 233.85, up Rs 3.45, or 1.50 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 269.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 86.35 on 19 October, 2021 and 15 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.29 percent below its 52-week high and 170.82 percent above its 52-week low.