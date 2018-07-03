Tata Power gains 1% on commissioning 100 MW solar plant in Andhra Pradesh

Shares of Tata Power gained 1 percent intraday Tuesday as company's subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy commissioned 100 MW solar capacity in Anthapuramu solar park, Andhra Pradesh.

With this, the overall operating renewable capacity of Tata Power Renewable Energy now stands at 2,215 MW in India.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power said, " Tata Power is focused to constantly proliferate the group’s renewable energy portfolio and we plan to add around 1000 MW renewable energy capacity to our portfolio every year, scaling it to 45-50 percent in the next five years, largely through organic growth.”

The company has organically added 159 MW wind & solar capacity in FY17 along with the acquisition of Welspun Renewables Energy last year.

Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on July 27, 2018.

At 12:02 hrs Tata Power Company was quoting at Rs 72.45, up Rs 0.45, or 0.63 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil