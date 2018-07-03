App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Power gains 1% on commissioning 100 MW solar plant in Andhra Pradesh

With this, the overall operating renewable capacity of Tata Power Renewable Energy now stands at 2,215 MW in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Power gained 1 percent intraday Tuesday as company's subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy commissioned 100 MW solar capacity in Anthapuramu solar park, Andhra Pradesh.

With this, the overall operating renewable capacity of Tata Power Renewable Energy now stands at 2,215 MW in India.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power said, " Tata Power is focused to constantly proliferate the group’s renewable energy portfolio and we plan to add around 1000 MW renewable energy capacity to our portfolio every year, scaling it to 45-50 percent in the next five years, largely through organic growth.”

The company has organically added 159 MW wind & solar capacity in FY17 along with the acquisition of Welspun Renewables Energy last year.

Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on July 27, 2018.

At 12:02 hrs Tata Power Company was quoting at Rs 72.45, up Rs 0.45, or 0.63 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 12:14 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.