Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors zooms 3% as group global wholesales jump 24% in May

Its global wholesales of all passenger vehicles were at 66,354 units higher by 14%, compared to May 2017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Tata Motors advanced 3 percent intraday Friday post company reported 24 percent jump in its May group global wholesales numbers.

The company has reported 24 percent jump in its group global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, to 107,343 units in May 2018.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in May 2018 were at 40,989 units higher by 45 percent, over May 2017.

Its global wholesales of all passenger vehicles were at 66,354 units higher by 14%, compared to May 2017.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 48,786 vehicles, including CJLR volumes of 7, 037 units. Jaguar wholesales for the month were 15,320 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 33,466 vehicles.

CJLR is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR.

At 15:00 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 311, up Rs 5.70, or 1.87 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 03:08 pm

