Tata Motors to delist ADRs from NYSE from January 2023

Tata Motors announced on November 9 that it will delist its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) from the New York Stock Exchange from January 2023. The leading global automobile manufacturer said it has terminated its American Depository Share (ADS) programme, roughly around 18 years since they first started trading.

“Since the company’s ADS were issued in 2004, it has witnessed a considerable increase in liquidity and foreign shareholder participation in the equity stock markets in India. The company has considered the consistent drop in the number of ADS outstanding as a percentage of its outstanding ordinary shares. Therefore, the rationale for ADS listing in the United States has significantly diminished,” Tata Motors said in an exchange filing.

“This will help simplify financial reporting requirements and reduce administrative costs,” it added.

Holders of ADSs are encouraged to present their ADSs to Citibank, NA for cancellation before the cut-off time and delivery of the underlying ordinary shares of the company.

The last trading day of the ADSs on the NYSE is expected to be on or around January 23, 2023.

ADRs offer US investors a means to gain investment exposure to non-US stocks. According to Investopedia, an American depositary receipt refers to a negotiable certificate issued by a US depositary bank representing a specified number of shares—usually one share—of a foreign company's stock. The ADR trades on US stock markets as any domestic shares would.

Earlier in the day, Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 944.61 crore for the second quarter ending September (Q2FY23). The homegrown multinational automotive manufacturing firm had posted a net loss of Rs. 4,441.57 crore in the year-ago period (Q2FY22).

Tata Motors' PV business continued its strong momentum with wholesales at 142,755 vehicles (+69% YoY and 10% QoQ), amid strong festive demand and debottlenecking actions.

Tata Motors' JLR revenue was 5.3 billion pounds during Q2FY23, which was up 36 percent YoY, reflecting strong model mix and pricing with wholesale volumes (excluding China JV) at 75,307, up 17.6 percent YoY and 4.9 percent on the prior quarter, the company stated in a filing to BSE.