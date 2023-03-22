 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Motors stock price rises on move to hike commercial vehicle prices

Sandip Das
Mar 22, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

The price increase will be applied across the entire range of commercial vehicles, with the exact amount varying according to the individual model and variant, the auto maker said.

The decision to increase prices is a result of the company's efforts to comply with the more stringent BS6 Phase II emission norms, Tata Motors said.

Tata Motors stayed in focus on March 22, a day after the company decided to hike prices of its commercial vehicles.

At 9:15am, Tata Motors traded at Rs 416.40, up Rs 4.00, or 0.97 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 417.10 and an intraday low of Rs 415.

The auto major on March 21 announced that it will be raising the prices of commercial vehicles by up to 5 percent from April 1.

