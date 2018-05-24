Tata Motors stock hits 52-week low post Q4 nos; CLSA, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley slash targets by 10-16%

Global brokerage firms have slashed their 12-month target price for Tata Motors post its Q4 FY18 earnings. The company, which declared its result post market hours on Wednesday, missed analysts' expectations with a 50-percent year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,176.16 crore.

An average of estimates of 14 analysts polled by Reuters pegged the company's consolidated net profit at Rs 4,041 crore. The fall in bottomline was primarily due to Rs 1,641.38 crore impairment of capital work-in-progress.

During the reporting quarter, the company's luxury-car subsidiary Jaguar-Land Rover saw its sales decline 4 percent YoY to 172,709 units. The fall was due to lower sales in the UK (down 12.4 percent) and to a lesser extent in Europe.

The stock fell sharply in Thursday’s trade, hitting a fresh 52-week low of Rs 285.55 on the BSE. It declined as much as 7.7 percent intraday. At 9:48 am, the stock was quoting Rs 286.85, down Rs 22.40, or 7.24 percent.

Reacting to the results, global brokerage firms maintained their rating but slashed their target price as well as earnings per share (EPS) to factor in lower volume growth, margins and higher depreciation for JLR.

Global brokerage firm CLSA maintain its sell rating on Tata Motors but slashed its target price to Rs 295 per share from Rs 330 earlier. “Outlook for JLR remains weak and the margin commentary was subdued,” it said in a research note.

CLSA slashed its FY19 and FY20 EPS estimates by 7 percent and 8 percent, respectively, to factor in lower volumes, margin as well as higher depreciation for JLR.

Another global brokerage firm, Jefferies, maintained its buy rating, but slashed its 12-month target price to Rs 440 per share from Rs 510 earlier. “The near-term demand outlook for JLR remains challenging. Strong macro and likely improvement in the market share trends aids the standalone business. Valuation, post the steep correction, makes the risk-reward favourable in our view,” it said in a research note.

Morgan Stanley maintained its equalweight rating, but slashed its 12-month target price to Rs 339 per share from Rs 407 earlier. The global investment bank also slashed its 12-month target for Tata Motors DVR to Rs 220 per share from Rs 228 earlier. “The stock looks cheap but it lacks an upside trigger. We have lowered our FY19e/20e earnings by 31/21%, respectively,” it stated.

: The above article is drafted based on the publically available information. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.