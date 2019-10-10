App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors slips 3% after global wholesale numbers dip 27% in Sept

All passenger vehicles' global wholesales were at 61,388 in September, lower by 14 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The share price of Tata Motors slipped 3.6 percent intraday on October 10 after company's global wholesales numbers declined 27 percent in September.

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in September, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 89,912, lower by 27 percent, as compared to September 2018, as per BSE release.

The global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in September were at 28,524, lower by 45 percent YoY.

All passenger vehicles' global wholesales were at 61,388 in September, lower by 14 percent.

Jaguar wholesales for the month were 13,800 vehicles while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 39,291 vehicles.

At 11:12 hrs, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 116.55, down Rs 4.30 or 3.56 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 11:39 am

