Tata Motors slips 2% on weak October sales data

The company has reported 21 percent fall in its October 2019 LCV sales at 3,832 units versus 4,841 units.
Shares of Tata Motors slipped 2 percent in early trade on November 4 on back of weak sales numbers for the month October 2019.
On November 1, the company reported a 34 percent fall in its October 2019 sales (domestic & international market) at 41,354 vehicles.
The carmaker had sold 62,264 units in October last year.
The CV exports sales were down 54 percent at 2,019 units against 4,393 units.
Its total passenger vehicle sales declined 28 percent YoY to 13,169 units against 18,290 units.
However, company's total JLR US sales were down 0.5 percent at 10,443 units, the total Jaguar US sales down 11.3 percent at 2,350 units, while total Land Rover US sales were up 3.1 percent at 8,093 units, YoY.
