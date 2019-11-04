App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors slips 2% on weak October sales data

The company has reported 21 percent fall in its October 2019 LCV sales at 3,832 units versus 4,841 units.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Tata Motors slipped 2 percent in early trade on November 4 on back of weak sales numbers for the month October 2019.

On November 1, the company reported a 34 percent fall in its October 2019 sales (domestic & international market) at 41,354 vehicles.

The carmaker had sold 62,264 units in October last year.

The company's domestic sales for October 2019 was down 32 percent at 39,152 units against 57,710 units YoY.
 The total CV sales fell 36 percent at 28,002 units against 43,813 units and M&HCV sales shed 63 percent at 4,893 units against 13,185 units, YoY.


Total M&HCV sales in October including M&HCV Truck, buses and international business stood at 6,349 units compared to 15,984 units last year.


The company has reported 21 percent fall in its October 2019 LCV sales at 3,832 units versus 4,841 units.


The CV exports sales were down 54 percent at 2,019 units against 4,393 units.

Its total passenger vehicle sales declined 28 percent YoY to 13,169 units against 18,290 units.

However, company's total JLR US sales were down 0.5 percent at 10,443 units, the total Jaguar US sales down 11.3 percent at 2,350 units, while total Land Rover US sales were up 3.1 percent at 8,093 units, YoY.

At 0920 hrs, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 174.65, down Rs 0.25, or 0.14 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 09:38 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

