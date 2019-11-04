Tata Motors slips 2% on weak October sales data

Shares of Tata Motors slipped 2 percent in early trade on November 4 on back of weak sales numbers for the month October 2019.

On November 1, the company reported a 34 percent fall in its October 2019 sales (domestic & international market) at 41,354 vehicles.

The carmaker had sold 62,264 units in October last year.

The total CV sales fell 36 percent at 28,002 units against 43,813 units and M&HCV sales shed 63 percent at 4,893 units against 13,185 units, YoY.

Total M&HCV sales in October including M&HCV Truck, buses and international business stood at 6,349 units compared to 15,984 units last year.

The company has reported 21 percent fall in its October 2019 LCV sales at 3,832 units versus 4,841 units.

The company's domestic sales for October 2019 was down 32 percent at 39,152 units against 57,710 units YoY.

The CV exports sales were down 54 percent at 2,019 units against 4,393 units.

Its total passenger vehicle sales declined 28 percent YoY to 13,169 units against 18,290 units.

However, company's total JLR US sales were down 0.5 percent at 10,443 units, the total Jaguar US sales down 11.3 percent at 2,350 units, while total Land Rover US sales were up 3.1 percent at 8,093 units, YoY.