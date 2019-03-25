App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors slips 2% as co decides to hike passenger vehicles prices

Tata Motors will increase prices of its passenger vehicles range by up to Rs 25,000 from April on account of rising input costs and external economic conditions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Motors slipped 2 percent in the early trade on March 25 as the company said it is going to increase the prices of its passenger vehicles from April.

Tata Motors said it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles range by up to Rs 25,000 from April on account of rising input costs and external economic conditions.

The company joins the likes of Toyota and Jaguar Land Rover that have also stated that they would hike prices of select models from April.

"The changing market conditions, rising input costs and various external economic factors have compelled us to consider this price increase," Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Mayank Pareek said in a statement.

Tata Motors currently sells a range of passenger vehicles starting from the Nano to premium SUV Hexa priced between Rs 2.36 lakh and Rs 18.37 lakh.

At 0928 hours, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 173, down Rs 2.40, or 1.37 percent on the BSE.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 09:40 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif to be Paired Opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit ...

Ball in Rahul Gandhi's Court After Congress Fails to Reach Consensus o ...

PM Jacinda Ardern Orders Top-level Independent Inquiry Into Mosque Mas ...

Photo of Sapna Choudhary With Manoj Tiwari Surfaces Day After She Deni ...

Unable to Find 'Suitable' Candidate, JDS Returns Bangalore North Seat ...

Sensex Falls Over 325 Points; Nifty Plummets Below 11,360 Mark on Weak ...

Review: Huami Amazfit Verge

IPL 2019: BSNL Introduces Rs 199, Rs 499 Prepaid Plans With Free Crick ...

Malinga Urges Players to ‘Analyse Mistakes’ After T20I Whitewash

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

UK PM Theresa May in fight to retain grip on Brexit as parliament seek ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

Carefully worked-out caste arithmetic in NDA's list of LS candidates f ...

Only 39% of 79 lakh PMAY homes built so far, says report

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades 300 points lower, Nifty tests 11, ...

Shares of BPCL, HPCL and IOCL rally as crude oil prices fall

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

Narendra Modi's wishes to Imran Khan on Pakistan National Day not sign ...

Sterling Biotech bank fraud case: Hitesh Patel arrested in Albania rai ...

Pakistan's terror ties mark departure from Lahore Resolution; Imran sh ...

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan's films to clash on Eid 2020 ...

Marooned on 'man-made' islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand ...

Apple's 'It's Show Time' event starts at 10.30 pm today: Here's how to ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Rajat Gupta on his time in prison: 'Was bothered because I couldn't be ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

Priyanka Chopra admits to Facetime s*x during 'long stints apart' with ...

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares an insanely cute picture of Mi ...

Deepika Padukone's Laxmi Agarwal: Here's her brave story

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019: Shah Rukh Khan's meet with specially abled fan H ...

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner reacts to the negativity she received f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Rishabh Pant’s blitzkrieg annihilates Mumbai In ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif serve some b ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.