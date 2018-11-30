Tata Motors slides 4% as UBS cuts target to Rs 200 with neutral rating

Share price of Tata Motors declined 4 percent in the early trade on Friday after foreign broking house UBS has maintained neutral call on the stock and cut target to Rs 200 from Rs 280 per share

According to UBS, the China has added to the uncertainty, while India trucks segment is peaking up.

The sharp deterioration in China volumes has clouded JLR outlook and estimates still have downside if situation in China does not improve, it added.

UBS turning cautious on India's truck market outlook and cut JLR global volume growth estimates from -2%/-1% in FY19/20 to -5%/-1%.

At 09:16 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 172.70, down Rs 4.60, or 2.59 percent on the BSE.