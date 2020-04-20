Tata Motors shares surge 6% despite JLR production suspension, dip in March qtr sales

Share price of Tata Motors jumped 6 percent intraday on April 20 even after the company-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a 12.1 percent decline in retail sales at 5,08,659 units for the financial year 2019-20.

Jaguar Land Rover retail sales in FY20 were 508,659 vehicles, down 12.1 percent YoY, primarily as a result of the coronavirus pandemic significantly impacting sales in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, Tata Motors said in a filing to the exchanges.

The company’s total retail sales for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, were 109,869 vehicles, down 30.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

FY20 sales have been impacted across all regions with lower sales in North America (7.5 percent down on record prior year), China (8.9 percent), UK (9.6 percent), Europe (16.1 percent) and overseas (20.3 percent). China had generated double-digit growth in Q2 and Q3 and, with lockdown measures easing, nearly all of the company’s retailers in the region have now reopened and sales are recovering, it said.

Credit rating firm Fitch Ratings downgraded Tata Motors' long-term issuer rating to ‘B’ from ‘BB-’ with a negative outlook due to low expectation for the automaker’s profitability and cash flows over the next few years amid coronavirus pandemic.

"We expect sharp deterioration in free-cash generation and leverage, as the company will have limited flexibility to lower heavy investment, despite lower profitability, particularly at JLR, as it needs to bolster its long-term competitiveness in view of emerging industry trends," it said.

Global rating agency S&P Global Ratings has cut the company's senior unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B+', citing weaker than expected credit matrix.

The stock price jumped 25 percent in the last 15 days and was quoting at Rs 81.65, up Rs 4.80, or 6.25 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 83.35 and an intraday low of Rs 75.45.