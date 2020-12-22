MARKET NEWS

Tata Motors shares slip 3% on commercial vehicle price hike from Jan 2021

The actual change in price will depend on individual model, variant and fuel type.

December 22, 2020 / 11:31 AM IST
 
 
Tata Motors share price slipped 3 percent intraday on December 22 after company announced a price increase across its commercial vehicle range, effective January 01, 2021.

The steady rise in material and other input costs, impact of forex and transition to BS6 norms, have cumulatively escalated the cost of manufacturing vehicles.

The company had thus far been absorbing the addition in costs but with their steady rise in line with market trend, it has become imperative to pass at least some portion of the cost increase to customers via appropriate price revisions, company said in the release.

The price increase is expected across the portfolio of M&HCV, I&LCV, SCV & Buses.

The actual change in price will depend on individual model, variant and fuel type.

At 09:43 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 159.60, down Rs 4.95, or 3.01 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 201.80 and 52-week low Rs 63.60 on 15 January, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.91 percent below its 52-week high and 150.94 percent above its 52-week low.
