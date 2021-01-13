Tata Motors shares rise 5% on robust global wholesales data

live bse live

Tata Motors share price added 5 percent intraday on January 13 on robust global wholesale numbers.

The company's Group global wholesales in Q3 FY21 were up by 37% over Q2 FY21.

Its group global wholesales in Q3 FY21, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2 78,915 units, higher by 1%, as compared to Q3 FY20.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY21 were at 90,365, lower by 4%, over Q3 FY20.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q3FY21 were at 1,88,550, higher by 4% as compared to Q3FY20.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 1,19,658 vehicles (**JLR number for Q3 FY21 includes CJLR volumes of 17,078 units).

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 22,466 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 97,192 vehicles.

At 09:46 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 244.60, up Rs 6.80, or 2.86 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 249.50 and 52-week low Rs 63.60 on 12 January, 2021 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.96 percent below its 52-week high and 284.59 percent above its 52-week low.